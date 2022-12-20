Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy and drizzly this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Overcast skies and drizzle will continue through the morning hours.  The light rain and drizzle will end by late morning and some clearing is expected by late afternoon.  Just a little bit of sunshine should warm things to near 50 degrees this afternoon with a light northeasterly breeze.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow and the warmest temperatures of the week with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.  The big cold front still looks to arrives midday Thursday.  That means we’ll wake up to warmer temperatures Thursday morning and see the temperatures drop below freezing by the late afternoon.  There is only a slight chance for a few flurries, otherwise it will just be cold and blustery with north winds gusting to 30 and 35 mph through the overnight hours.  This will cause temperatures to drop into the single digits Friday morning with wind chills feeling below zero.  Temperatures will stay below freezing for nearly 72 hours through the weekend.

