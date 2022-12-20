Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning rain has mostly come to an end this afternoon, though clouds linger. Through the rest of the day, skies will clear some, leaving partly cloudy skies for this afternoon. Temperatures today will peak in the lower half of the 50s in the warm spots, the cooler spots only in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight, clouds return as temps drop into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Now for our cold, second half of the week forecast. Thursday will start with temperatures in the low 40s, warming into the upper 40s by noon. The cold front will move into and through the I-20 corridor around noon, dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s Thursday evening. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, with lows Friday morning in the single digits and teens. With the front, strong northwest winds will also arrive. Expect sustained wind 20-30 mph, with gusts closer to 40 mph or higher. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday through Sunday as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing or hardly warm above through the weekend. It will not be until Sunday/Christmas afternoon that we see widespread temperatures above the freezing mark, for the first time since Thursday. Please, now is the time to prepare. Remember the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes, and plants. Stay warm this week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.