Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont

(TDCJ)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an “out-of-place” inmate at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont.

The inmate in question is 42-year-old Zachary Myrick. During a routine inmate count Myrick was discovered to be missing.

Zachary Myrick was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Harris County and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on April 8, 2009. Myrick is approximately 5′8″ and weighs around 162 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white TDCJ uniform.

If you or anyone you know has any information about Zachary Myrick’s whereabouts please contact the Office of Inspector General’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or any local law enforcement.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jakobe Lacy turned himself in and has been booked into the Smith County Jail...
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Carly Sofia Loughmiller is charged with trafficking of persons.
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

Latest News

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications
Tanner Hoang’s family came to Aggieland on Friday for graduation but he went missing the same...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Goudarzi and Young
Longview law firm gives away smoked hams