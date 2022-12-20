Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have found human remains near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, on Dec. 19, at around 4:40 p.m., the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about human remains that were found.

The remains were found by utility contractors in a remote area.

Officials suspect that no foul play was involved.

