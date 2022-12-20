Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have found human remains near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road yesterday afternoon.
According to the release, on Dec. 19, at around 4:40 p.m., the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about human remains that were found.
The remains were found by utility contractors in a remote area.
Officials suspect that no foul play was involved.
