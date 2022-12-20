Palestine police ask for help identifying suspects in two robberies

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department is investigating two convenience store robberies and has asked for the public’s help identifying suspects.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a Mini Mart on Palestine Ave. in reference to an aggravated robbery report, according to a social media post by the police department.

On arrival, officers spoke to the clerk, who stated two black males entered the store wearing dark clothing and masks, the post said. Both of the suspects were carrying handguns and demanded money before taking cash from the register, tobacco products and food, the police said. The suspects reportedly then fled the store on foot.

In another case, just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers were dispatched to Mr. D’s convenience store in response to an aggravated robbery. The clerk said two black males wearing black jackets and masks entered the store with handguns and demanded money; they then removed cash from the registers and fled on foot towards W. Point Tap Road, police said.

The Palestine Police Department is seeking information and suspect identities for these cases. Anyone with information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at (903) 729-8477.

