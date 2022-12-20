Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officials support $9B Houston highway project, after dispute

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Officials have announced they plan to support a more than $9 billion highway widening project to widen a highway in the Houston area that will remake 24 miles along Interstate 45 and several other roadways.

Critics say it won’t improve traffic flow and will negatively impact Black and Latino residents. Supporters say the project would enhance driver safety, reduce traffic congestion and address flood mitigation.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that local officials support the project after getting reassurance from the state that concerns over flooding, lost housing and possible loss of green spaces have been addressed.

Some environmental and transportation groups say they still have concerns.

