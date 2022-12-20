Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex

Shooting on Old Bullard Road
Shooting on Old Bullard Road((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m.

Erbaugh said a man was shot at the location. He said they are looking for a female suspect that was known to the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

