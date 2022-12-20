Lumberjacks Good For Win 7

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches tonight, the SFA men’s basketball team back on the hard court as they took on North American, and here’s how it went down. The 6-5 SFA Lumberjacks were looking for win #7 tonight up against the North American Stallions. And right from the start the Lumberjacks were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadaidriene Hall giving SFA a comfortable lead.

The Lumberjacks only had two 3 pointers in the first period like this one from Latrell Jossell. But it was because the Jacks didn’t have to shoot three’s. SFA would continue to dominate inside the pain throughout the night. They would cruise on to victory. Final Score SFA 83 North American Stallions 51.

