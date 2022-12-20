Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences

Daniel Canada
Daniel Canada((Source: Harris County District Attorney's Office))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who killed a mother and three children in a drunk driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences.

Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Monday after he was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently.

“We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other month a year,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “This heartbreaking case shows that a single person’s irresponsibility and bad decisions can result in the deaths of multiple people who are completely innocent, including kids.”

Canada, who was visiting Houston from Longview, was driving around 100 mph on Farm to Market Road 2920 when he crashed into the car driven by Porsha Branch at about 8:20 p.m. on March 14, 2021. His blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and his blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax.

Branch’s sedan burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing the 28-year-old and three of her sons: 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King.

Canada survived the crash with minor injuries.

