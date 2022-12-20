Local business donates 100 Build-a-Bears to children in crisis situations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two builders, Daniel Nagore and Cooper Adams from Homes by N&A, are giving 50 bears each to the Smith County Patrol Deputies and the Children’s Advocacy Center in Tyler.

Their intention is to help children in difficult circumstances, especially during this time of year.

“Christmas is different for everybody, and for some people it’s good and for some people it’s a tough time of year. But, Christmas is really about giving, and sometimes these younger kids, they just need a friend, and what better than a teddy bear to be able to give that to them,” said Adams.

This effort all started after the passing of Nagore and Adams’ role model, who impacted both of their lives. Nagore tells us that he was a great advocate for the community. “He was always very giving and very supportive and helping others. That’s what his entire life was about.”

The two builders want to continue his legacy by doing this for the children of East Texas.

Patrol Deputy Justin Eakin said giving a gift like this really makes a difference. Not only does it build a rapport between the children and law enforcement, but it also lifts the kids up.

“When you go into a situation, and the kid is clearly upset about whatever reason, and you give a kid a bear or that gift, it totally makes their day, and you can just see it lights up their face with just pure joy,” said Eakin.

That joy will also be shared with the kids at the Children’s Advocacy Center. CEO Terri Smith said the bears will resonate with the children.

Smith said, “They gravitate toward Build-a-Bears because they know someone has taken the time to make that for them, so this is really a special donation for us, especially at this time of year.”

This is the second year the builders have organized this effort, and they plan to make it an annual tradition.

