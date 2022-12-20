Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Goudarzi and Young Law Firm gives away 375 Christmas hams in Gilmer

The Goudarzi and Young Law Firm was in Gilmer today giving away hams for Christmas.
The Goudarzi and Young Law Firm was in Gilmer today giving away hams for Christmas.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For Thanksgiving they gave away turkeys, and now the Goudarzi and Young Law Firm was in Gilmer today giving away hams for Christmas.

The line went a few miles down 271, from the Yamboree Fairgrounds. On sight family and friends were handing out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams.

It was drive through style - cars pulled up, rolled down a window, and got their hams. The group did the same giveaway, Monday, in Longview.

“We’re here in Upshur County today, this is where our office started. Me and Mr. Young are fifth generation from here and we’re seeing a lot of people we grew up with, a lot of people who we’ve seen at Gilmer Buckeye football games, and also clients we’ve had through the years. So it’s just an honor and a blessing to be able to be back here in the community, giving back to a community that has given so much to us,” said Brent Goudarzi of Goudarzi and Young.

Goudarzi said they plan to do a community Easter egg hunt in the spring and to keep an eye out for that.

