Diboll Fire Department advises caution after 2 heat lamp fires

(Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Fire Department says heat lamps for outdoor animals must be handled carefully, following two structure fires on Tuesday.

Ruben Terrazas, from the Diboll Fire Department, said they responded to two shed fires on Tuesday after heat lamps were set up to keep outdoor animals warm.

He said it is important for people to set up heaters in a position where animals cannot reach them and knock them over.

The department is stressing a message of caution, in hopes of preventing more fires like those that took place today.

