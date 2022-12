WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in White Oak.

The fire is located in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road.

A photo from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from the homes. Authorities said everyone was able to get out of the home.

Gladewater, Clarksville City, and White Oak fire is on the scene.

