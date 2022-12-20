Court looks to June for trial of federally indicted Wood County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a federally indicted Wood County constable will likely not happen until the summer of 2023.

At a Monday afternoon status hearing, attorneys representing Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith asked for a June 2023 trial date. Federal prosecutors said the trial will likely last five full days.

Smith, 46, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, in Sherman, Texas, charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to the indictment, on July 25, Smith directed his police dog to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.”

Smith’s attorney, Cody Skipper, insists his client was just doing his job.

“Constable Smith, a 25-year police officer and U.S. Marine veteran, did not commit any crime. He was merely doing his job and apprehending an extremely violent individual named Robert Evans, who had four outstanding fugitive warrants, including felony injury to a child, family violence domestic assault against his wife, and evading arrest. Evans barricaded himself inside his trailer home, failed to comply with officers’ commands, and refused to surrender to the authorities. Constable Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”

If convicted, Smith could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

