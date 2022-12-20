Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

*NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church.

The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jakobe Lacy turned himself in and has been booked into the Smith County Jail...
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Carly Sofia Loughmiller is charged with trafficking of persons.
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Shooting on Old Bullard Road
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

Latest News

Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
The International Space Station, pictured on November 21, 2022, as it flew 270 miles above the...
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked