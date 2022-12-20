Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bryan police investigating after 3 shootings in 3 days

On Sunday around 6 p.m., Bryan Police responded to W. 17th St. near San Jacinto Lane.
On Sunday around 6 p.m., Bryan Police responded to W. 17th St. near San Jacinto Lane.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of three days in the City of Bryan.

All three shootings took place on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Bryan police say officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot. One witness told KBTX the victim of the shooting was on Dunn Street and then walked over to the parking lot of the shopping center near Babylon Café. Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department confirmed that the victim is still at the hospital and is in stable condition.

On Sunday night, Bryan Police reported another shooting on W. 17th St. near San Jacinto Lane around 6 p.m. Neighbors on the scene told KBTX they heard gunshots that night. Authorities said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital. That person has since been released.

On early Monday morning, Bryan police said shortly after 3 a.m., there were calls to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane for shots fired. Bryan Police say one person was treated on scene with minor injuries.

Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department said all three shootings seem like random events and the police department can’t confirm they are connected.

“We know they are isolated instances. We’re still very early in the process of investigating. We’re asking anyone who knows anything on these shootings to please call us,” said Taylor.

The Bryan Police Department can be reached at (979) 209-5300.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jakobe Lacy turned himself in and has been booked into the Smith County Jail...
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Carly Sofia Loughmiller is charged with trafficking of persons.
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

Latest News

2 killed, 2 children injured in Cherokee County crash
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
Former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer talks about his model train setup.
Former Longview Loblolly Train Club member prepares display
Former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer talks about his model train setup.
WebXtra: Former Loblolly Train Club member prepares display
Daniel Canada
Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences