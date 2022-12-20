Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Mexican National with gang ties is arrested by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on Dec. 18 when agents assigned to the north station apprehended several undocumented immigrants traveling northwest of Laredo.

Record checks revealed that, Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33 was an active gang member of the MS-13 Gang.

Agents arrested Arellano-Cossio and the other individuals and took them in for processing.

