Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33
Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Mexican National with gang ties is arrested by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on Dec. 18 when agents assigned to the north station apprehended several undocumented immigrants traveling northwest of Laredo.

Record checks revealed that, Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33 was an active gang member of the MS-13 Gang.

Agents arrested Arellano-Cossio and the other individuals and took them in for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jakobe Lacy turned himself in and has been booked into the Smith County Jail...
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Carly Sofia Loughmiller is charged with trafficking of persons.
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

Latest News

2 killed, 2 children injured in Cherokee County crash
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
Former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer talks about his model train setup.
Former Longview Loblolly Train Club member prepares display
Former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer talks about his model train setup.
WebXtra: Former Loblolly Train Club member prepares display
Daniel Canada
Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences