12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 newsroom recipes from our family to yours

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - One of the best parts of the holiday is sharing a meal with loved ones, so we gathered some of our favorite recipes from our newsroom to share with you this holiday season.

Christmas soup

Mama Steph said she created this recipe using ingredients in colors that make it a fun ‘holiday soup’ idea.

“It features fresh greens, mild, creamy white beans, bright tomatoes, and delicious flavor is added by using garlic, celery, and more. With all the nutrients in this soup, it’s a great one to keep in rotation during cold and flu season, too.”

Christmas Soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients: About 3/4 pound of fresh turnip greens, kale, spinach, or arugula

1 quart chicken or vegetable broth

2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

15-ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar

Method

1. Place the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and then add the diced celery. Allow to saute for several minutes, until celery is tender.

2. Place the greens and broth in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Turn down just a bit, and allow to continually simmer.

3. Rinse the beans, and when greens have cooked down for 20 to 30 minutes, add them along with the remaining ingredients to the soup. Stir in, and allow to simmer for awhile to allow flavors to meld. I simmer for at least 15 minutes, and then check for the vegetables to be as tender as I prefer them. Add more broth or a bit of water if needed. 4. Season with salt and pepper before serving. Serve with garlic toast, sandwiches, or crackers. Enjoy!

Chocolate chip cheesecake cookies

These chocolate chip cheesecake cookies were a hit in our newsroom.

“The kiddo and I made these as an experiment,” says East Texas Now Anchor Jeremy G. Butler. “We weren’t sure how they were going to turn out but we’ll be making them again very, very soon.”

These chocolate chip cheesecake cookies were a hit in our newsroom.

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

2.5 sticks softened, unsalted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

For the cheesecake filling:

12oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Make Cheesecake filling

Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and salt in small bowl. Mix well until mixture is smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until slightly firm; about 30 minutes

Make Cookie Dough

Beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy - about 2 minutes. Slowly beat in vanilla extract and eggs.

In separate bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt. Stir into butter/sugar mixture. Fold in chocolate chips.

Make Cookies

Scoop about a tablespoon of the cookie dough and flatten into a pancake like circle. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of the cheesecake filling into the center. Form another tablespoon of cookie dough into a flat circle and place on top of filling. Pinch the edges together to seal, then roll the filled dough into a ball.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Southern Cornbread Dressing

“I love this cornbread dressing because a) Southern cornbread (duh) and b) it’s a true family recipe,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Anissa Centers. “When most people talk about family recipes, they’re referencing recipes that have been in their families for generations. Those are great but for me this is a family recipe because it’s a recipe my husband and I found together years ago, when we started searching for a dressing that we both liked. That’s what marriage is supposed to be —a joining of people who choose to be family and who are willing to take the time to find ways to make one another happy, without sacrificing who you are, at your core. With that in mind, I introduce you to Miss Bettie’s Cornbread Dressing. P.S. for the sake of honesty, I admit that I use store bought biscuits.”

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Ingredients

3 pans cornbread (usually cooked in a 10 in iron skillet)

6 to 8 biscuits (homemade... refrigerator biscuits would change the flavor)

4 boiled eggs

1 pkg. chicken breast tenders (bag actually, has a couple dozen in them)

1 can chicken broth

oregano, to taste

basil, to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup vermouth cooking wine

4 celery stalks (use inner stalks for tenderness and best flavor)

1 medium onion (Vidalia, if can be found)

1/8 cup poultry seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Make three pans of cornbread, using your favorite cornbread recipe. Make one batch of biscuits.. Boil four eggs. Pour can of chicken broth in a large pot. Add chicken tenders, and fill the pan the rest of the way with water to cover the chicken. Add the 1/2 cup of vermouth (the kind you buy in the grocery store) and sprinkle in some oregano, basil, salt and pepper (however much you like). Stir it all up. Cook chicken tenders over medium heat until done. Save the broth after the chicken is cooked.

Run it through a strainer to get rid of the bits of foam and fat that accumulate while the chicken is cooking. Chop the celery and onion, and mash the eggs with a potato masher. Crumble the cornbread and biscuits into a very large container to have room for mixing. (If you use the disposable aluminum pan you won’t have to wash it!) Add the mashed eggs and the celery and onion to the bread mixture, and mix well. Tear the chicken tenders into bite sized pieces (throwing away and suspicious, rubbery bits).

Add the chicken to the mixture and mix well. Sprinkle poultry seasoning, black pepper and salt over mixture and mix well. Just before cooking, add enough chicken broth to THOROUGHLY moisten the mixture. Stir it up good to make sure the whole mixture gets wet! Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, then check to see if brown. If not, continue to cook until top is slightly brown. (Time depends on quantity of dressing.)

Italian meatballs and sauce

“Growing up in Lockport, outside of Buffalo, New York, my family would gather every Sunday at my grandmother’s house after Sunday mass. There was always food cooking on the stove,” says KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto. “So much food, so much love, so many fond memories of days gone by. After my Nana died, my mother taught me to make this sauce and meatball recipe. Now, it is a staple at our Christmas Eve meal.”

Italian meatballs and sauce

2 large cans whole tomatoes

4 to 5 small cans of tomato paste

Italian seasoning to taste

garlic powder to taste

dried parsley to taste

salt and pepper to taste

3 bay leaves

Extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 to 3 pounds of ground beef

2 eggs

1 to 1 1/2 cups Italian-style bread crumbs

Hot cooked spaghetti

Method:

Real Italian Spaghetti Sauce

Crush the tomatoes with the tomato paste in a large saucepan using a potato masher. Fill the tomato paste cans three-fourths full with water and stir into the saucepan. Cover the surface of the tomato mixture with Italian seasoning and add several shakes of garlic powder and dried parsley. Add salt, pepper and bay leaves and mix well. Cook over high heat for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

Mark’s Meatballs

Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add the onion and sauté until the onion is tender and starting to brown. Stir the onion and olive oil into the tomato sauce and reduce the heat. Combine the ground beef, eggs, bread crumbs, several shakes of garlic powder, a lot of Italian seasoning and dried parsley, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well with clean hands. Shape into desired size.

Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add the meatballs and cook until browned on all sides. Add the meatballs and pan drippings to the spaghetti sauce. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 6 to 8 hours, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes. Discard the bay leaves. Skim the oil from the surface before serving, if desired. Serve over hot cooked spaghetti.

Tip: You may use bulk Italian sausage instead of ground beef in the meatballs and can also add Italian sausage to the sauce.

Banana bread

“I love this recipe. It’s so perfect on a cold day. And, it’s even better when it’s straight out of the oven and lathered in good ol’ butter,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Jennifer Kielman. “My sons love to help me bake in the kitchen. This is one of the first things they helped me with. Makes it special. It’s also delicious! So many people ask me for this recipe. I’m excited I get to share it with you.”

Jen’s banana bread

4 ripe bananas, peeled and mashed

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sugar

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons milk

Dash of cinnamon

Method

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and grease one loaf pan Mix sugar, oil, egg, vanilla, buttermilk, and bananas in a mixing bowl. Add in flour, soda, and salt. Pour into the pan. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes. Cool and remove from the pan.

Caramel popcorn

“This is a recipe my mother and I love making in big batches every holiday,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Erika Bazaldua. “It’s the perfect item to bring to parties, to add to any gift basket, or to have warm and ready on Christmas morning. But a word of caution, it’s addicting! Merry Christmas from the Bazalduas!”

Caramel popcorn

Ingredients

1 cup of butter

2 cups brown sugar

3/4 cup light Karo syrup

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tps. baking soda

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

4-5 bags of lightly buttered popcorn

Method:

Heat oven to 240 degrees.

Heat butter, brown sugar, and syrup over stove until boil. Boil for five minutes.

Add salt, baking soda, and vanilla extract.

Pop 4-5 bags of popcorn and add to aluminum pan. Pour mixture over popcorn and stir.

Heat in over for 1 hour, stirring and breaking up clumps every 15 minutes.

Chicken sandwich

It may seem odd to include a sandwich recipe here for a holiday compilation, but we realize that not everyone makes a huge dinner on Christmas day, and making this scrumptious, special sandwich using Stew’s recipe might be just the thing someone needs to make their holiday meal perfect.

This recipe is simple, easy and delicious. Every time I make it for friends, they immediately ask for more.

Stewart Smith’s Signature Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients:

- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

- 2 12 oz. jars of jalapenos (I like using the Hot & Sweet variety of Trappey’s brand)

*Note: you can also use pickle brine if you’ve already got it or don’t want to use jalapenos.

- 2 cups self-rising flour

* Note: if you don’t have self-rising flour, you can make it by adding 1 tablespoon of baking powder and a big pinch of salt for ever 1 cup of flour you’re using

- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

- 1 teaspoon ground mustard

- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

- Black pepper to taste

- 1.5 cups buttermilk

- Enough cooking oil (I typically use vegetable oil) for the frying vessel of your choice

Method:

Place your chicken thighs in a bowl and pour enough of the jalapeno brine over it to submerge the thighs as best you can. You may need to flip them once or twice over the course of brining. Allow them to soak in the brine for a minimum of 1 hour. I’ve brined them for up to 8 and that makes things a bit too strong and have found that about 4 hours is a nice balance.

Before breading the chicken, heat your oil to 325 degrees. I typically use a deep fryer as this allows for better temperature control and consistency, but you can also easily do this on a stovetop in a high-walled skillet or wok. If frying on the stovetop, you may want to bring the oil up a bit higher than 325 as the temperature will drop when putting the chicken in.

For your flour, mix in the seasonings with a whisk or fork.

Mix in the buttermilk to the brine so that it is evenly distributed. Then, take several tablespoons of the brine mixture and spoon it into the flour and mix it around so that much of the flour becomes pebbly and clumpy. This will give your coating more surface area and make tiny, delightfully crunchy little nuggets on the chicken.

Place the chicken into the flour mixture and coat very well. Really press down the flour onto the chicken. You can then let the pieces sit for a few minutes to let the flour hydrate or you can put them in immediately.

Fry for about 6-8 minutes until the crust is a nice golden brown or the internal temperature reaches about 155. The ideal internal temperature is about 165, but the chicken will continue cooking for a bit after it’s out of the oil. If you don’t have a meat thermometer to monitor the temperature, if you take the chicken out once the crust is a warm, golden brown that should be good enough unless your thighs are just huge.

Once cooked, let them rest on paper towels for a few minutes to let them cool.

I like to serve mine on a butter-toasted brioche bun.

Also, keep in mind that this recipe is very versatile when it comes to seasonings. So if you’ve got a seasoning blend that you know and love, use that! The key steps here, I feel, are the brining and then mixing the brine into the flour.

And that’s it! Hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do. *One final note: If you’re wondering what sauce I’ve coated mine in on the photo, it’s Bachan’s brand Japanese-style barbecue sauce (the spicy version). I found my bottle(s) on Amazon, but you may be able to find it locally at Fresh by Brookshire’s.