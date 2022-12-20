Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 killed, 2 children injured in Cherokee County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports two people from Rusk were killed, and two 12-year-olds were hospitalized after a crash south of Rusk on Monday.

Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk was driving north on FM 241 about six miles south of Rusk when he lost control on the wet road. DPS reports the 2016 Dodge Journey entered into the southbound ditch colliding with a culvert and rolled over killing both the driver and passenger, Rocio Helm, 33, of Rusk.

The two female 12-year-old passengers were taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas with incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer talks about his model train setup.
