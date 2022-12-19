Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police investigating shooting that left one injured this morning

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Sherwood, west of downtown after reported gunshots were heard at around 12:30 a.m.

According to authorities at least one male has been transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say that his last condition status was stable but critical.

Officials have also stated that there is a warrant for the arrest of a male involved in this incident.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

