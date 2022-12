SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.

DPS and Smith County officers are responding. Traffic is being diverted at US-69.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

I-20 wreck (KLTV)

