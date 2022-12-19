Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam.

Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.

The woman believed she was communicating with a veterinarian and animal behaviorist who was a Belgian national living in St. Louis. For several months, the woman sent money to the scammers, after being told the Belgian man needed money to get out of the United Arab Emirates.

Two other men were accused of helping with the scam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect mugshot
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Carly Loughmiller
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting

Latest News

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Missing Texas A&M student headed west on Highway 21
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
East Texans prepare for arctic cold front Thursday evening
Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah
Christopher Brian Darby was set to stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a...
Ex-Baylor student charged in sexual assault of fellow student pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor charge