Texas families devastated after teens killed by hit-and-run driver while Christmas shopping

James Solis Jr. and Jordan Canedo
James Solis Jr. and Jordan Canedo(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Texas families are devastated after a hit-and-run driver killed their loved ones outside a San Antonio mall shortly after they were Christmas shopping.

The deadly collision happened the night of Friday, Dec. 16.

KENS 5 TV identified the slain teenagers as 17-year-old James Solis and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo, who were reportedly heading home from the mall.

Police said the teenagers got off a bus near Rigsby Avenue and Bonair Drive and were walking across Rigsby Avenue in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by a driver who fled the scene.

“The driver hit them so hard, their shoes were scattered everywhere,” said Rosa Garcia, Canedo’s legal guardian, in an interview with KENS 5 TV.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Click here to read the entire article and watch the reporter segment.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

