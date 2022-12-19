Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! You will want the jacket and the umbrella tomorrow as scattered, cold rain will be likely throughout the day tomorrow. We’ll start off near 40 degrees in the morning and will only warm into the middle 40s for afternoon highs! Scattered rain will come to an end early on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain chilly in the upper 40s for Tuesday afternoon and near 50 degrees on Wednesday. A significant cold front arrives on Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the year, so First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Temperatures early on Thursday will likely sit in the 40s/50s ahead of a very strong arctic cold front but will rapidly fall throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. Morning lows on Friday could range in the teens and even single digits and will only warm into the 20s in the afternoon, marking a full 24+ hour period of subfreezing temperatures for East Texas. Saturday will start off very cold in the teens and will likely only warm above freezing for a few hours before plummeting into the lower 20s again Christmas morning. Another hard freeze will be possible Monday morning as well. In addition to the dangerous cold, blustery north winds will lead to wind chill (Feels Like Temperature) values dropping BELOW zero for Friday morning. This could be very dangerous to anyone exposed for longer than 15-30 minutes, so arrangements to remain indoors in the warmth absolutely must be taken. Thankfully this system will only have limited moisture to work with, so we are currently not expected any form of accumulating snow fall, however, scattered freezing rain and sleet Thursday evening could lead to dangerous slick spots on bridges and roadways Friday morning, a very busy travel day for a lot of folks. Please remain weather alert and begin preparing how best to winterize your home.

