East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Light showers will increase through the middle of the day and continue to be widespread through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s all day today and tonight. A few lingering showers could last into tomorrow morning, then the rain is done, but clouds hang around through midweek. The next big cold front arrives Thursday. Temperatures will most likely be the warmest Thursday morning and drop to near freezing by Thursday afternoon as the cold front arrives. Winds will gust to 30-35 mph behind the cold front making for wind chills in the teens and even below zero by early Friday morning. Temperatures will stay well below freezing through Saturday and barely reach the mid 30s Saturday afternoon. Sunshine is expected this weekend, but it will be a very cold Christmas.

