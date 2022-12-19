Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Well, we’ve made it to the week leading up to Christmas and it is starting off cold and rainy. Widespread showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue through this afternoon, with temperatures today only warming into the mid-40s. This evening, continued showers, decreasing in coverage, temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight, most of the rain clears out of East Texas, though some activity will linger into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, cloudy with fog possible Tuesday morning, mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday near 50-degrees.

Looking ahead, the big weather story this week will be Thursday’s strong cold front and the associated cooler temperatures, wind, and precipitation. I want to start off by saying this will not be a repeat of February 2021, we are not expecting significant accumulations of frozen precipitation or air temperatures below zero at this time. Thursday will start off with temperatures above freezing and see temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s through the morning. Clouds will be around for the morning hours with a chance for isolated to scattered showers. Around noon, the cold front will be moving into and through the Tyler/Longview area, quickly dropping temperatures to below freezing by Thursday afternoon.

With the arrival of the front, any rain will transition over to a winter mix/snow flurries Thursday afternoon. As the front continues to push into East Texas, strong northwest winds will arrive, with sustained winds at least 20-30 mph, with gusts close to 40 mph or higher. This dry, northwesterly wind should help to keep there from being any significant accumulation of frozen precipitation and prevent widespread travel issues. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits. When factoring in the wind, the wind chill (a.k.a. feels like) will be in the single digits and below zero. Temperatures will not warm above freezing through Friday, and we’ll drop back into the teens by Saturday morning. It will not be until Saturday afternoon that some locations warm up to be at or above the freezing mark, before dropping below again Saturday night. Sunday morning lows will be in the upper 20s, and then afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Through the holiday weekend, the chance for any precipitation looks quite low, though we are watching the possibility and will let you know if anything changes. As always, we remind you of the 4 Ps when talking about a significant freeze; people, pets, pipes, and plants. Please make sure those in your circle have a way to stay warm later this week. All pets and livestock will need a way to stay warm as well. Outdoor facets will need to be covered, and pipes should be dripped at your discretion. Any sensitive plants left outdoor and unprotected will likely be damaged or die from the freeze. If you’re traveling for the holiday, don’t think this will not affect you just because you’re out of town, still prepare your home so you don’t come home to an unexpected surprise. Because of this cold forecast, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and may have to extend into Sunday morning as well, we’ll keep you updated. Have a great, safe, and warm week.

