Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech.

Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.

King, who was on the Lobos state championship team a few years ago will be competing for a starting position in the Georgia Tech roster.

