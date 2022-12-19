Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police release name of victim in second weekend homicide

Longview Police Department
Longview Police Department(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

On Dec. 18 at about 11:48 p.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview Apartments, according to a police social media post. Officers said they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Codie Polk of Longview, police said.

This is an active investigation at this time.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.

