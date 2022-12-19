Longview police arrest juvenile suspect in homicide case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an assault report on Saturday and found a man dead at the scene.

On Dec. 17 at about 9:23 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased inside the residence and identified him as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview, according to a police social media post. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.

Police said officers quickly identified and detained a juvenile suspect, who was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an active investigation at this time.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers

