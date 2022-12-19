Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longhorn’s DeMarvian Overshown chooses NFL draft over Alamo Bowl game

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - When the UT Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in 10 days time, they will be without starter DeMarvion Overshown.

DeMarvion, an Arp native, has opted out of the Alamo Bowl game and declared for the next NFL draft in April.

The talented linebacker has played every game this season registering 96 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, and four sacks. DeMarvion is a fifth year senior but has been a team starter for three years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
High School football fan Shane Coleman
High School football fan Shane Coleman
Hayne's King transfers to Georgia Tech from A&M
KLTV Sunday East Texas News at 10:30pm -11 Recurring - VOD - clipped version
DeMarvion Overshwon chooses the NFL Draft
DeMarvion Overshwon chooses the NFL Draft