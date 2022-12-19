Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jury deliberates ex-Texas officer’s sentence in killing

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A jury began deliberating the sentence Monday for a former Texas police officer who was convicted of manslaughter last week after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window in her home in 2019.

Aaron Dean faces up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also have the option of sentencing him to probation. The same jury that convicted the 38-year-old of manslaughter Thursday is also determining his sentence.

The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door. During the trial, the primary dispute was whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect mugshot
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Carly Loughmiller
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting

Latest News

Gregg County Commissioners Court gets new upgrades
Gregg County Commissioners Court gets upgrades
Gregg County Commissioners Court gets new upgrades
Gregg County Commissioners Court gets new upgrades
Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 EB closed south of Lindale due to major wreck