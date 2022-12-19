Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Police bust human smuggling attempt following car chase

Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police has stopped a human smuggling attempt following a car chase with the driver Monday morning.

Houston Police responded at around 2 a.m. Dec. 19 at South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with false plates but the driver sped off.

According to KHOU, the truck drove into a field on Clarewood Drive, and nine people who were from Guatemala and Mexico.

“Investigators learned eight of them were smuggled into the United States from the Mexican border town of Reynosa,” reports KHOU.

The police reported that the truck was initially stolen earlier this month at a hotel near George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Authorities will check to see if the eight people are wanted for other crimes before they determine the next steps.

The driver is charged with evading police and human smuggling.

