Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters.

Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week, and one East Texas rescue mission is asking the homeless to come in before it hits.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is bracing for bitter cold, but more important, trying to get those living outside to come in to their shelter.

For mission workers, there is some urgency. By Thursday, temperatures could plummet into the single digits overnight, which means the very real threat of hypothermia or death for anyone outside. It was believed extreme cold took the life of a homeless man in winter in Longview in 2017.

When exposed to prolonged cold temperatures, the body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced. Lengthy exposures eventually use up the body’s stored energy, which leads to lower core body temperature and frostbite.

Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about the effort to help those in the cold.

