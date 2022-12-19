High school football fan has attended all state championship games for past 10 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins native loves supporting the young football players that he has attended every state championship for the past 10 years.

Shane Coleman is not your ordinary high school football fan. He’s seen dozens of different teams being crowned champion.

“Well you know I’m a big football fan, so I love football, especially high school” said Shane. “I enjoy seeing the Alan’s, Longview, Austin, Westlake, China Springs its just an enjoyment of three days away from work.” he said when asked about why he attends the state championships.

His latest game was this years state championship where Carthage absolutely dominated Wimberley.

“I was surprised because I thought that Wimberley and Carthage will be down to the wire and by the second quarter I was like this game is over” said Coleman.

