Gregg County Commissioners Court gets new upgrades

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioner’s Court has had an upgrade.

Not only have they installed new carpet and seating, they now have a high-definition three camera video recording system. The audio system in the courtroom has also been upgraded making the court easier to hear from the audience. Monitors up front now show the speaker’s face while at the podium.

“It’s actually an up-to-date system. You know the old system had an update ten years ago so obviously it was about end of life,” said Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

Right now, commissioner’s court replays are only available on Longview Cable. The court will be looking into having their meetings posted online. All meetings are recorded.

