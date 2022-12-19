Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-Baylor student charged in sexual assault of fellow student pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor charge

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Baylor University student charged with sexually assaulting another student at a party in 2018 pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced misdemeanor charge.

Judge Thomas West accepted the state’s plea bargain with Christopher Brian Darby, 24, and placed him on deferred probation for 18 months. Darby pleaded guilty to indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

Darby was set to stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge in September. However, West was forced to postpone the case after there were not enough eligible jurors left to complete a 12-member panel after the jury selection process.

Assistant District Attorney Will Hix said they negotiated the plea agreement with Darby based, in part, on the responses some potential jurors gave during the jury selection process in September. Some indicated they would hold the state to a higher burden of proof that beyond a reasonable doubt, Hix said.

“We busted the panel last time when we went through the jury selection process,” Hix said. “Enough people had concerns about issues they were going to be faced with during the trial that we were concerned about being able to get a panel seated. So we took that information to help us evaluate the case.”

Others on the 60-person panel of prospective jurors said they could not consider the entire range of punishment, including probation, in the case, while others told the court that their own life experiences, such as knowing a sexual assault victim or someone accused of sexual assault, would unjustly affect their jury service.

Darby’s attorney, Rob Swanton, said Darby, a college student now living in Colorado, is pleased to put the matter behind him.

“Mr. Darby fully intends to comply with all the terms and conditions of his probation and meet the expectations of the court,” Swanton said. “It was very important for him to be able to resolve this matter without a conviction on his record and without the requirements of sexual offender registration, and that is what we have done.”

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if the defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Darby, a former management information systems major from Highlands Ranch, Colo., last attended school at Baylor in the 2018 fall semester, Baylor officials said.

According to arrest records, the Baylor student reported she was sexually assaulted at a party near South Second Street and Gurley Avenue in Waco. The woman told police she met Darby at the party when he offered her an alcoholic drink. She told police she drank several alcoholic drinks at the party, and others at the party described her to police investigators as being intoxicated, an arrest affidavit states.

The affidavit says the woman stayed in Darby’s bedroom “cuddling” with him and woke up with blood on her and Darby’s hand. A sexual assault exam showed injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to the affidavit. Darby’s DNA was found on her body, the affidavit alleges.

Police obtained a copy of a text message in which Darby admitted trying to have sex with the woman but said he was too drunk, the affidavit states.

