Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Major Arctic Cold Front Arrives Thursday. Coldest Air Since February 2021 Moves In.
Rain ends Tue AM. Cloudy/Cool on Wed. Major Arctic Cold Front on Thursday. Very COLD late Thu through Christmas Morning.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...

Clouds and more rain expected through this evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Rain should end by noon. Clouds and chilly temperatures through the day on Tuesday as well. More clouds on Wednesday and then a very strong, Arctic Cold Front, moves in near the noon hour on Thursday. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting on Thursday afternoon and will likely continue through Christmas Morning as temperatures will be very cold through this time period. No Record Lows, but nonetheless, the coldest temperatures we have seen this year. Temperatures on Thursday as the front arrives will be in the upper 40s, falling to near freezing by sunset and then into the Teens by midnight. A few flurries will be possible but are not likely at this time. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight Thursday/into Friday morning to near 10 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected immediately behind the front and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Values during the day on Friday will likely drop below zero as NW winds will gust above 30 mph at times. Highs on Friday will only recover into the mid-20s, falling to near 16 degrees on Saturday AM. We will be just above freezing for a few hours on Saturday before falling to near 20 degrees on Christmas morning. High Temperatures on Christmas Day will be near 40 degrees, then only dropping into the mid to upper 20s on Monday morning. Time to prepare. Wrap exposed pipes. Make sure everyone knows about this cold snap. Prepare to bring outdoor pets indoors. Starting Thursday Night...drip faucets to prevent them from freezing. More to come...

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect mugshot
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Carly Loughmiller
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting

Latest News

Major Arctic cold front likely on Thursday. Coldest air of the season moves in.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-19-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-19-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips