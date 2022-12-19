East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...

Clouds and more rain expected through this evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Rain should end by noon. Clouds and chilly temperatures through the day on Tuesday as well. More clouds on Wednesday and then a very strong, Arctic Cold Front, moves in near the noon hour on Thursday. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting on Thursday afternoon and will likely continue through Christmas Morning as temperatures will be very cold through this time period. No Record Lows, but nonetheless, the coldest temperatures we have seen this year. Temperatures on Thursday as the front arrives will be in the upper 40s, falling to near freezing by sunset and then into the Teens by midnight. A few flurries will be possible but are not likely at this time. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight Thursday/into Friday morning to near 10 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected immediately behind the front and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Values during the day on Friday will likely drop below zero as NW winds will gust above 30 mph at times. Highs on Friday will only recover into the mid-20s, falling to near 16 degrees on Saturday AM. We will be just above freezing for a few hours on Saturday before falling to near 20 degrees on Christmas morning. High Temperatures on Christmas Day will be near 40 degrees, then only dropping into the mid to upper 20s on Monday morning. Time to prepare. Wrap exposed pipes. Make sure everyone knows about this cold snap. Prepare to bring outdoor pets indoors. Starting Thursday Night...drip faucets to prevent them from freezing. More to come...

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.