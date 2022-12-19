Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah

(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California.

A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime.

It’s not immediately known if King has an attorney. Online Los Angeles County inmate information shows that the 47-year-old King is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

