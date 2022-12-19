12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 6 holiday recipes from around the world

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s 12 Days of Christmas Recipes have been just as fun and delicious as ever, with live digital specials to watch, videos to enjoy, and more. And for day six, we wanted to add a new feature, with some international holiday recipes shared by some of our friends who now live here in East Texas, who work with us or we have met through our stories at KLTV and KTRE.

Philippines

First, reporter Kristine Guevara, along with her dad Leonard and her boyfriend Tim Banzon, shares her family’s lumpia recipe. It’s a traditional recipe from the Philippines that is an enjoyable process to make and the flavor is incredible! Make sure to watch the video at the top of this story to see how they’re made.

Guevara family's traditional lumpia recipe from the Philippines

Lumpia Shanghai

Makes 30

Ingredients:

25 sheets spring roll pastry

about 3 cups of cooking oil

Filling Ingredients:

1 lb. ground pork

1 onion, minced

1 carrot, shredded

¼ cup green onion, chopped

¾ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 egg

½ tbs sesame oil

Dash of Maggie seasoning

Slurry:

About a tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in water

Instructions:

Add all the filling ingredients to a large bowl and mix.

Lay out one spring roll pastry wrapper in a diamond shape and scoop a heaping spoonful of filling. Place the filling at the lower half of the wrapper, leaving about 2 inches of space from the bottom point.

Spread out the filling into a log shape, leaving a quarter inch of space on the edges.

Fold the bottom point over the filling, then fold in the edges to create an envelope shape. Roll the wrapper toward the top point, keeping it tight. Brush the top point with the slurry mixture and finish the roll to seal the end.

For a shorter lumpia, cut the rolls in half with kitchen scissors or a sharp knife

Heat the oil in a medium pan or pot over medium-high heat.

Carefully place four to five lumpia at a time in the hot oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove the lumpia from the oil and drain on a wire rack or paper towels.

Serve with sweet chili dipping sauce and enjoy!

Dominican Republic

Next, we have a recipe from Jennifer Blake, owner of The Caribbean Kitchen in Tyler. She said that she and her mother, a longtime chef who previously worked at the World Trade Center, are happy to bring homecooked food from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cuba, Puerto Rico to East Texas.

Blake shares a delicious roasted pork shoulder for the holidays with us:

Pernil Dominicano (Roasted Pork Shoulder)

INGREDIENTS

· 1 ½ - 2 heads of Fresh Garlic

· 1 tbs Dominican Oregano *Regular oregano will also work

· 3 ½ tbs salt for a 7 pounds Pernil

· 1 tsp Black Pepper

· 2 tsp Fresh Thyme

· ½ tsp Cumin

· 1 Red Onion

· 1 Sopita aka Chicken Bouillon Cube

· 1 Orange

· 1-2 Limes

· ¼ cup olive oil

· 3 cups of water

· ¼ - ½ cup of white vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Poke holes all over the pernil using a cross method to get small to medium holes

2. Then place in a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup of water and the vinegar

3. Massage the vinegar and water into the pork and let it sit for 5-10 while you mix the marinade

4. Combine garlic, oregano, salt, sopita, cumin, onion, black pepper, and thyme in a food processor and blend

5. Then add the freshly squeezed orange juice, lime juice, and olive oil. Mix again and set marinade aside

6. Drain the pernil—no worries if you don’t every single last drop of vinegar + water

7. Season pernil thoroughly using the marinade. Be sure to massage the marinade into the holes we made earlier. It looks weird at first, but your taste buds will thank you later

8. Cover pernil with saran wrap and let it marinade for a minimum of 4 hours. Best to marinade for a whole day.

9. In a LARGE pot, add pork—skin side up—and add 1-2 cups of water. Be sure to include all of the marinade that in the mixing bowl. Boil for 45 mins to an hour.

10. Switch Pork—skin side up—to a sturdy pan and roast covered for 3 hours at 350 degrees making sure to baste it every hour. The pernil will become light golden brown and juicy during this time.

11. At the 4th hour, take out 50% of the juices and roast uncovered for one more hour

12. **Optional** Once the pernil is done, broil for 5 minutes to get super crispy skin

South Africa

Next, the folks at Liefie Li Vine in Winnsboro, a South African restaurant, share a holiday recipe for a rich, traditional holiday beverage with us.

“It’s Summer time in South Africa and the holidays is all about Sunshine and the Beach! South Africa is famous for its lovely beaches with Atlantic and Indian Ocean frontage! Everything slows down and it’s easygoing (during the holidays in South Africa.) We do not cook much for Christmas, it’s all about cold meats and salads. So, here is one of our easygoing drinks to make and have on hand wherever your cooler box goes! Make some extra and pour it into a pretty little bottle with a ribbon as a gift.”

Melktertjie (roughly translates to “Milkpie”)

INGREDIENTS

· 1 1/2 cup of good quality vodka

· 1 can of condensed milk

· 1 cup of evaporated milk

· Cinnamon to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pour everything in a 1-liter bottle and shake it real good.

2. Place in refrigerator until cold.

3. Shake it until light foamy before pouring! Shake it, baby!

4. Sprinkle some fine cinnamon on top when served.

Hungary

Next, Mike Chubboy with Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant shares a special “secret recipe” with us, and offers this bit of history about it:

Listed below is our “secret” recipe for stuffed cabbage, töltött káposzta in Hungarian. This recipe was decreed the national treasure of Hungary by her highness Queen Elizabeth Hapsburg in the 1860′s.

Video: Stuffed cabbage Rolls by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Brigitta’s stuffed cabbage rolls

2 heads cabbage, cored

3 pounds Hamburger

3 pounds Pork sausage

3 eggs

2 cups rice

3 tablespoon sweet Hungarian paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12 medium garlic cloves, minced

24 ounce pasta sauce (we use Hunt’s)

Prepare rice first. While the rice is cooking, core out the two large cabbage heads.

Fill a large cooking pot with water. Leave a couple inches from lip to be able to submerge the cabbage. Gently remove one leaf at a time from the cabbage. Set to the side to drain. Once all the leaves are obtained, shave off the spine ridge. This makes the leaf more pliable for rolling.

Once cabbage leaves are completed, place the hamburger and three eggs in large mixing bowl.

Pour the rice over the hamburger.

Add minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper.

Then add the pork sausage.

Always review recipe list, then mix everything together, as even a blend as possible.

Now you are ready to stuff/roll your cabbage. I use one scoop from an ice cream scooper per leaf. Rolling the leaf isn’t hard, but is intimidating. The more rolling you do the easier they get.

Use one 24 oz of Hunts pasta sauce in cooking pot. Place your stuffed cabbage rolls in the pot, and add 24 oz of water. Bring pot to boil, then turn heat down so all simmers for 90 minutes.

Have fun, an enjoy the taste.

You can visit Brigitta’s at 202 Hwy 31 East in Kilgore. Call 903-331-5642 or visit their Facebook page for hours and information.

East Texas Kitchen Christmas Recipes: Ensalada navideña with Vanesa Olvera

Mexico

From Vanesa Olvera with Telemundo and Noticias de Este de Texas, we have a luscious Mexican holiday salad, full of red and green fruit and a special dressing that is poured over it. It quickly became a KLTV staff favorite when she made it with Mama Steph recently.

Ensalada navideña (Christmas salad)

1 can evaporated milk

1 and 1/2 cans condensed milk (or to taste)

1 block softened cream cheese

1 can of fruit cocktail

3 green apples

3 red apples

green grapes (1 pound)

strawberries (1 pound)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup raisins

Cut the grapes in half, cut the strawberries into quarters, cut the apples into squares (I cut the apples at the end so that it does not darken) and add them to a large bowl.

In the blender add the cream cheese, evaporated milk and condensed milk. Blend.

Pour over the fruit.

Add the raisins and pecans.

Mix well.

Test the flavor and if you like, add more condensed milk.

Let stand for at least an hour for the fruit to grab flavor.

Decorate with cherries and pecans.

Note: this makes a very generous amount of salad, so you’ll need to cut it in half if you’re only feeding a few people or don’t have a very large salad bowl to make it in.

Belgium

Finally, from Belgium we have a recipe for bodding, a bread pudding, from our engineer Yves Masset here at KLTV. Yves said his grandmother made a great bodding, and he suggests adding dried raisins and a bit of rhum to the recipe.

To make bodding, you simply need some stale dry bread soaked in milk overnight and drained the next morning, an egg and an egg yolk, some raisins soaked in rum diluted with warm water and brown sugar. Quantities are customized as you make it based on how much bread is left over and your own personal taste; taste the mixture, and when you’re satisfied, pour into a greased baking dish and bake for about 45 minutes in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.