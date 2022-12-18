Tyler Congregation of Beth El celebrates first day of Hanukkah

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most historical celebrations in the Jewish community, Hanukkah, began today and will go on for eight nights. Hanukkah is commonly known as a festival of light.

“It is a remembrance of a victory, a military victory, 2,200 years ago by a group of Jewish fighters against the Syrian Greeks, the people who were preventing Jews from having access to their temple,” said Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation of Beth El.

The Jews revolted against the Syrian Greeks and re-entered the temple to make it their place of worship again, said Katz.

“They had to clean it up and had to re-dedicate it to use, and the word ‘dedicate’ in Hebrew means Hanukkah,” he said.

Different rituals are practiced such as the lighting of the Menorah, reading of scriptures, singing hymns and playing games.

“The way that it gets celebrated throughout the year is we have the symbols of Hanukkah, which are the eight branch Menorah, which is actually nine branches because there’s a helper candle,” said Katz.

Generations of Jewish people have been celebrating Hanukkah, lighting menorahs and inviting their friends to join in for over 103 years.

“Even though it’s a Jewish holiday plenty of people in the Jewish community invite their Christian friends around or their Muslim friends around to celebrate in the joy of Hanukkah,” said Katz.

“On the dreidel here are four Hebrew letters, and those four Hebrew letters represent the four things of Hannukah, which is a great miracle happened there,” he said.

“It’s really wonderful that we get to celebrate it here in East Texas,” said Katz.

Hanukkah lasts for eight nights to commemorate how long the holy light burned.

