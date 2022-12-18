Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves make visit to Lindale ahead of Christmas

Santa and an elf visiting with a child in Lindale.
Santa and an elf visiting with a child in Lindale.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - With just a week until Christmas, Santa Claus has been busy getting gifts prepared, his sleigh cleaned, and the reindeer rested.

That didn’t stop him from taking time to visit families in Lindale this afternoon, by horseback.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and some of his helpers made stops throughout Lindale visiting with kids.

The little ones shared with them what they wanted for Christmas, got photos, and some even got to get on the horses.

“I started coming here, gosh, about 20 years ago I bet. You know, I go all over the world, but there’s something special, when I started stopping by Lindale - the greatest kids, they’re fun. The greatest adults, everybody’s happy, everybody gets along,” Santa said.

