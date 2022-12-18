Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student

Tanner Hoang’s family came to Aggieland on Friday for graduation but he went missing the same day.
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver colored 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas LP BS2C737.(Photos provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station.

According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, an organization that assists local law enforcement with sharing messages of missing people, Tanner may have left the area in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas plates BS2C737.

His family has shared on social media that they were in town to attend a graduation ceremony on Friday and he went missing before meeting with them for lunch. His father sent him a text around 8:30 a.m. and it was read before Tanner’s phone was turned off. His family says Tanner’s debit card was used around noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.

The family has shared that they came to College Station expecting to see Tanner graduate, but after he went missing they learned he had fallen short of graduation requirements and they confirmed with the university that he was not part of Friday’s commencement ceremonies.

Hoang and his family are from Flower Mound near Dallas and updates are being shared on a Facebook group page called “Finding Tanner Hoang.”

If you have any information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

We will share more updates on this story as details are confirmed by law enforcement and family.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Lighting of the Menorah
Tyler Congregation of Beth El celebrates first day of Hanukkah
Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty
Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty, plus a little Shirley Temple
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting
Santa and an elf visiting with a child in Lindale.
Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Lindale ahead of Christmas