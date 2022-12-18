Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Julian Esparza
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at a Tyler restaurant, according to Smith County judicial records.

24-year-old Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lofton was originally charged with murder following his arrest in July 2021.

On June 25, 2021, a fight a parking lot along Troup Highway broke out, leading to dozens of shots being fired.

46-year-old Tylsha Brown was killed when several shots were fired into the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris restaurant. Brown was inside celebrating her birthday. In an interview with KLTV 7, Brown’s family said she was dancing and having a good time leading up to the shooting.

The people involved in the fight and shooting fled the scene.

Lofton and another man, 23-year-old Jaderick Willis, were identified as suspects. Both were arrested in July.

Willis is charged with murder and is still awaiting trial. He’s still being held in the Smith County Jail.

