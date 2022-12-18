First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared from Thursday evening into Saturday morning as extremely cold arctic air returns to East Texas.

Temperatures early on Thursday will likely sit in the 40s/50s ahead of a very strong arctic cold front but will rapidly fall throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. Morning lows on Friday could range in the teens and even single digits and will only warm into the 20s in the afternoon, marking a full 24+ hour period of subfreezing temperatures for East Texas. Saturday will start off very cold in the teens and will likely only warm above freezing for a few hours before plummeting into the lower 20s again Christmas morning. Another hard freeze will be possible Monday morning as well. In addition to the dangerous cold, blustery north winds will lead to wind chill (Feels Like Temperature) values dropping BELOW zero for Friday morning. This could be very dangerous to anyone exposed for longer than 15-30 minutes, so arrangements to remain indoors in the warmth absolutely must be taken.

Futurecast Temperatures (KLTV)

Thankfully this system will only have limited moisture to work with, so we are currently not expecting any form of accumulating snow fall; however, scattered freezing rain and sleet Thursday evening could lead to dangerous slick spots on bridges and roadways Friday morning, a very busy travel day for a lot of folks.

"Feels Like" Temperatures (KLTV)

Everyone should begin to think about what winter preparations will need to be done to their home. This includes wrapping/covering exposed outdoor faucets and pipes as well as setting up a warm place INDOORS for your outdoor pets. If you are leaving town for the weekend, it would be a good idea to leave your indoor faucets dripping, leave your cabinet doors open under your sinks, as well as leave your thermostat at a reasonable temperature. This might seem pricey now, but it will be much cheaper than coming home to find your pipes have frozen and burst while you were gone.

First Alert Weather Day Summary (KLTV)

