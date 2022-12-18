Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

