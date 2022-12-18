Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Anti-abortion Amarillo priest defrocked by Vatican for blasphemous posts

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop.

A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday, said the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal.

Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on two social media sites in 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting

Latest News

Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake
Officials: Colorado firm’s alfalfa cubes may kill horses
Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty
Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty
Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with...
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting