Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Marine Corps League along with many volunteers were able to lay 677 wreaths on veterans’ gravesites today at Roselawn Cemetery in Wood County.

Kelly Kieke came out to honor her aunt and grandfather. She said her aunt Mozelle Simpson flew in WWII as a woman.

“She wasn’t able to speak about it in public, and so she basically lived her whole life not being able to be honored and passed away before she got that privilege. So, I feel like it’s kind of part of my duty to let people know what an amazing person she was and what she did for our county,” Kieke said. “She was a brilliant mathematician and actually won a calculus contest in the state of Oklahoma, either in college or high school, and one of the prizes was that she got to go up in an airplane, and she fell in love with it. She drew political comics to raise money to go to college and through flight school and all of that, then decided to join the WASP, which was the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots. It was civilians that were trained by the military for military services, and they ferried twin engine bombers and bombers into combat to free up the men to fight in the war.”

For Gold Star sisters Misty Goldman and Christine Vazquez-Thomas, they attended in honor of their brothers, who are both laid to rest in other cemeteries, but they felt it important to be here today.

“Doing something like this is a huge impact on not only the community and those who are veterans, but it’s also to us and our families. So, this means a whole lot to she and I,” Goldman said.

Goldman’s brother, Lance Corporal Shane Goldman, fell in 2004. Vazquez-Thomas lost her brother in 2013.

“It’s emotional, especially when you see a wreath on your family’s plot. Just to know that someone cares enough to bring one out there,” Vazquez-Thomas said. “Even just when you see flags, or even coins. You see a coin that’s laid out there, each coin means something else.”

They will be looking for volunteers to help pick up the wreaths on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

