Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

Longview Fire Department Captain Marcus Delaney talks about safety issues when it comes to space heaters.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas weather forecasts some of the coldest temperatures of the early winter will be on us within days, and overnight lows could get into the teens.

With that cold, people who own homes without central heating will be using alternative ways to keep rooms warm, such as space heaters, but older models can become fire hazards if not used properly or used carelessly.

Newer models are recommended that are UL listed, meaning the underwriters laboratory, which is a scientific group, has tested that heater to make sure it is safe for use.

Longview Fire Department Captain Marcus Delaney talks about safety issues when it comes to space heaters.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash Friday.
Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
Ryan Pruitt and Kerissa Valenzuela
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South...
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

Latest News

Older models can become fire hazards if not used properly.
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
"Just to know that someone cares enough to bring [a wreath] out there.”
Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves
"Just to know that someone cares enough to bring [a wreath] out there.”
WebXtra: Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves
“People are going through hard times right now,” Phillips said.
Lufkin Salvation Army sees record number of requests for utility and rental assistance