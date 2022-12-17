Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power

More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many...
More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many communities across the region saw more than a foot of snow.(WPTZ via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places.

More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of Saturday afternoon and another 20,000 were without power in New York as heavy snow brought tree limbs onto power lines, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

Restoration efforts were complicated by snow still falling in some places, making travel dangerous. Doug Foley, Eversource president of electric operations in New Hampshire, said snow-covered roads were making it tough for workers to reach communities in order to assess damage and make repairs.

“We are still taking on system damage in parts of the state where heavy, wet snow continues to fall, and hundreds of additional crews are coming to New Hampshire to support our restoration effort,” Foley said in an emailed statement.

As of Saturday afternoon, Eversource had restored power to nearly 61,000 customers in New Hampshire since the beginning of the storm, but another 40,000 remained without power, according to the utility.

Green Mountain Power, which serves customers in Vermont, said more outages are possible there with temperatures not expected to warm up enough in the next couple of days to melt the snow.

“Clearing downed trees to get to outage locations has been slow and difficult,” Mike Burke, the utility company’s vice president of field operations, said in a statement.

More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many communities across the region saw more than a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash Friday.
Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
Ryan Pruitt and Kerissa Valenzuela
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South...
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

Latest News

"Just to know that someone cares enough to bring [a wreath] out there.”
Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves
"Just to know that someone cares enough to bring [a wreath] out there.”
WebXtra: Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves
“People are going through hard times right now,” Phillips said.
Lufkin Salvation Army sees record number of requests for utility and rental assistance
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems