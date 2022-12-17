Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

The two people killed in a crash in Arizona have been identified as Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and grandson. (Source: KPHO)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a sheriff’s son and grandson died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

KPHO reports officers were called to reports of a collision in the Gilbert area involving a pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla at about 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the Toyota appeared to turn in front of the pickup truck while it attempting to make a left turn. The truck then struck the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man and an infant were passengers inside the Toyota. Police said they died at the scene, while the female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, with the infant being the sheriff’s grandchild.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash, according to police. Officers said it appeared he was going the speed limit at the time of the collision but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately identify the pickup truck driver but said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash Friday.
Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
Ryan Pruitt and Kerissa Valenzuela
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South...
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

Latest News

"Just to know that someone cares enough to bring [a wreath] out there.”
Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves
"Just to know that someone cares enough to bring [a wreath] out there.”
WebXtra: Wood County Marine Corps League lays wreaths on veterans’ graves
“People are going through hard times right now,” Phillips said.
Lufkin Salvation Army sees record number of requests for utility and rental assistance
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems